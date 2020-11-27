SAUGERTIES-Peter Koehn, (84), died suddenly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 with his loving companion, Jane, by his side. Born March 8, 1936 in Kingston, the son of the late Fritz and Catherine Trams. A lifetime area resident he worked in his family business, Fine Upholstery in High Woods, and later as a bus driver and motor coach operator for Hoyt, Russell Bus Co., and Tonche Transit. He was a 50 year member of the Woodstock Fire Company, and a founding member of the Vina Valley 12. He attended Christ Lutheran Church in Woodstock and the Hurley Reformed Church where he sang in both choirs. Survivors include his companion, Jane Barsumian; a son, Andrew Koehn and son-in-law, Michael Koegel of E. Jewett; a daughter, Leslie Koehn-Fertel of West Hurley; two granddaughters: Catherine and Emily Fertel; stepchildren: Cathleen Molloy and Christin Wengert, Rev. Jeanne Warfield, Dr. Scott Rineer, and Curtis Rineer. Several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, and many loving friends in the community. He was predeceased by his first wife, Priscilla and his second wife, Constance; his siblings: Marion Finston, Rudolph, and Ernst Koehn. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with his family on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-koehn