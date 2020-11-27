1/
Peter Koehn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Peter Koehn, (84), died suddenly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 with his loving companion, Jane, by his side. Born March 8, 1936 in Kingston, the son of the late Fritz and Catherine Trams. A lifetime area resident he worked in his family business, Fine Upholstery in High Woods, and later as a bus driver and motor coach operator for Hoyt, Russell Bus Co., and Tonche Transit. He was a 50 year member of the Woodstock Fire Company, and a founding member of the Vina Valley 12. He attended Christ Lutheran Church in Woodstock and the Hurley Reformed Church where he sang in both choirs. Survivors include his companion, Jane Barsumian; a son, Andrew Koehn and son-in-law, Michael Koegel of E. Jewett; a daughter, Leslie Koehn-Fertel of West Hurley; two granddaughters: Catherine and Emily Fertel; stepchildren: Cathleen Molloy and Christin Wengert, Rev. Jeanne Warfield, Dr. Scott Rineer, and Curtis Rineer. Several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, and many loving friends in the community. He was predeceased by his first wife, Priscilla and his second wife, Constance; his siblings: Marion Finston, Rudolph, and Ernst Koehn. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with his family on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-koehn

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved