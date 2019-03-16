Home

Peter L. Holmes Jr. Obituary
Peter L. Holmes, Jr. KINGSTON- Peter L. Holmes, Jr., 55, of Orchard St., Kingston, N.Y., died at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on July 17, 1963; a son of Donna A. (Riehl) Holmes of Kingston, and the late Peter L. Holmes, Sr. Peter enjoyed watching NASCAR, trains, reading history books and tinkering with watches. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Troy) Sussin of Saugerties; a son, Scott (Djamilia) Holmes; and two daughters, Meaghan (Jeff) Jensen and Leah (Lee) Hall. Six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery will be private. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture, or a contribution in Peter’s memory to the : www.donatenow.heart.org Visit Peter’s Book of Memories: www.GV VFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019
