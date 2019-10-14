|
LAKE KATRINE- Peter McMahon, 75, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.Born on July 20, 1944, in Newport, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis and Natalie (Gyra) McMahon.Peter was a tenured science teacher at Red Hook Central Schools in Red Hook, N.Y., from 1967 to 2000. He taught biology courses several years at the middle school level and his remaining years at Red Hook High School. He also coached JV and varsity Basketball and the varsity golf team. During his career, he was active in the Red Hook Faculty Association and served in various roles including Vice President, President, and negotiator. Following his retirement, he remained active with the Red Hook Retirees Association, where he served as treasurer. Peter served as the Mid- Hudson Valley political action coordinator. He also was involved with the NYSUT Retiree Council 13, as a member of their Board of Directors and as treasurer. In 2015, Peter was honored as the NYSUT Retiree of the Year.Peter dedicated his life to his students, colleagues, friends and family. He will be remembered for his generosity, his sense of humor and his big heart.He is survived by his three sisters, Maryellen (Dennis) Funaro of Moorestown, N.J., Kathleen Gilbert of Fairfield, Conn., and Margaret McMahon of Boothwyn, Pa.; his dear friend, Eunice Myers of Tivoli, N.Y.; his nieces and nephews, Ariana (Matt Finley) Funaro, Maya (Irene) Tung-Funaro, Jesse (Shanni Chen) Funaro, Colin (Alana Allekotte) Funaro, Marielle (Matt) Lyon, and Elizabeth (Adam) Storm; several great-nieces, and nephews; along with numerous extended family, colleagues, and friends.Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Peter’s life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern N.Y., 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, N.Y., 12110.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y.For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-mcmahon
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 20, 2019