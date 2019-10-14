Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter McMahon


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter McMahon Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Peter McMahon, 75, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.Born on July 20, 1944, in Newport, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis and Natalie (Gyra) McMahon.Peter was a tenured science teacher at Red Hook Central Schools in Red Hook, N.Y., from 1967 to 2000. He taught biology courses several years at the middle school level and his remaining years at Red Hook High School. He also coached JV and varsity Basketball and the varsity golf team. During his career, he was active in the Red Hook Faculty Association and served in various roles including Vice President, President, and negotiator. Following his retirement, he remained active with the Red Hook Retirees Association, where he served as treasurer. Peter served as the Mid- Hudson Valley political action coordinator. He also was involved with the NYSUT Retiree Council 13, as a member of their Board of Directors and as treasurer. In 2015, Peter was honored as the NYSUT Retiree of the Year.Peter dedicated his life to his students, colleagues, friends and family. He will be remembered for his generosity, his sense of humor and his big heart.He is survived by his three sisters, Maryellen (Dennis) Funaro of Moorestown, N.J., Kathleen Gilbert of Fairfield, Conn., and Margaret McMahon of Boothwyn, Pa.; his dear friend, Eunice Myers of Tivoli, N.Y.; his nieces and nephews, Ariana (Matt Finley) Funaro, Maya (Irene) Tung-Funaro, Jesse (Shanni Chen) Funaro, Colin (Alana Allekotte) Funaro, Marielle (Matt) Lyon, and Elizabeth (Adam) Storm; several great-nieces, and nephews; along with numerous extended family, colleagues, and friends.Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Peter’s life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern N.Y., 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, N.Y., 12110.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y.For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-mcmahon
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now