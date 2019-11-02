|
|
WEST HURLEY- Peter Michael Krupa, 34, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He is the son of Yvette Klinger and the late Michael F. Krupa and stepson of Bradley Klinger. He is survived by his daughter, Nadia Krupa, and three sisters, Angela, Katherine, and Susan. Aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends also survive.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A private memorial visitation will be held. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-michael-krupa
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019