|
|
HOMOSASSA, FLA.- Peter Nicholas Coliukos, 75, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019 in Homosassa, Fla. Peter was born June 26, 1944 and lived most of his life in Kingston and Olivebridge, N.Y. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1963 and over the years worked for ShopRite, Grand Union, Rotron, and NY State Department of Corrections, until his retirement when he and his wife of 40 years, Dawn, moved to Florida. Peter was predeceased by Nancy Glennon Coliukos, mother of their three sons. Peter is survived by his wife, Dawn Kelder Coliukos; his three sons, Peter, David, and Thomas Coliukos; five grandchildren: Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Danielle, William, and Evan Coliukos; four brothers: John, Paul, Michael, and Steven Coliukos; sisters, Margaret Coliukos Bennett and Susan Allen Vinson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, there are no calling hours or service. Contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, Fla., 34461, or any hospice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-nicholas-coliukos
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 26, 2019