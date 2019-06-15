|
Peter Suski KINGSTON- Peter Suski, 85, of New Salem Road died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 13, 1933 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gonsoir) Suski. Peter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Peter was born and grew up in Kingston on First Avenue. He was employed as a custodian for the Kingston City School District, previously he was employed as a bus driver for Acker Bus and also Conrail. He enjoyed hiking and loved nature, birds, and plants. He is survived by his children, Joann Cooper and her husband Dennis, Peter Suski and his wife Tammy, and John Suski. His grandchildren: Kimberly Cooper, Stephanie Cooper, D.J. Cooper, Peter Suski, III, and Sophia Suski. Great-grandchildren, Aubree Shultis, Paislee Shultis, and Briella Berna. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He is predeceased by his wife, Ann “Sis” Suski; his siblings, William, Jacob, John, Frank, George, James, and Joseph Suski, Stanlight Pirigyi, Frances Cody, Mary Chorvas, and Anne Conley. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019