|
|
SAUGERTIES- Born Aug. 21, 1945 to parents Anna Christine and George I. Nieffer of Saugerties, N.Y. Peter passed away Jan. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by all that loved him so much after a valiant battle of bone cancer.He was a Saugerties High School Graduate with the class of 1964. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce from 1965 to 1968 as a munition specialist. Peter lived his youth with his childhood sweetheart, Patti. They were married while on tour of duty in Fairbanks, Alaska, and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Upon discharge from the Airforce, Peter and Patti returned to Saugerties, N.Y., and he was hired by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co. He worked for 36 years until his retirement in 2004. Peter spent his retirement enjoying his time with wood working projects in his garage. He took great pleasure in it. Peter enjoyed so much sharing his time with his son having their daily cup of coffee at the local Stewart’s Shops and visiting with employees and friends. Peter was a humble, honest man that enjoyed the simple things in life. He was the best husband, the best father and the best friend. He recently commented that he felt he had lived his dream surrounded by those that he loved and would make no changes. Peter is survived by his wife, Patti, and sons, Nathaniel (Nate), Zackary, Gabriel, Daniel, and Mickerson. His daughters include Anna Christine, Emma, Abigail as well as Heidi (Wayne) Quick, Amy (James) Speirs, and Gretchen (Zackary) Covert. A son, Peter George, was predeceased in 2003. The Nieffer Family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Paul Donovan of Westchester Health Alliance for his complete dedication to Peter during his short illness. Dr. Robert Smith of UROC was commendable in listening and offering every resource for Peter’s comfort.Also, a special thank you to the select nursing staff of the hospitals for their exemplary care. You touched his heart with such fondness. Dr. Yvenalie Laurent will long be remembered as well during this difficult time. Hospice of Hudson Valley saw Peter’s family through to the end of his journey with such professionalism and respect. Our sincere thanks to each of you. There will be no visitation or public funeral service. In the spring, there will be a celebration of life to honor the testimony of Peter’s legacy. Peter will be missed by all that truly loved him. Please offer your condolences for Peter and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-ulrich-nieffer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020