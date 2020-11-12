Peter Warnecke, 80, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Einbeck, Germany; son of the late Werner and Gertrude Warnecke. Peter was a loving father and is survived by his children Edna Lee Warnecke of California, Kyle Warnecke of Vermont, and Mathew Warnecke of Hurley with his wife Susan Warnecke, deceased. He is also survived by his loving partner of many years, Mary Hobbs. Peter was a proud New York State Trooper for 36 years, primarily stationed in Kingston. He adored the company of his cats and was an avid reader, fisherman and loved listening to the Golden Oldies. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 14, 2020 at the Hurley Cemetery at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Best Friends Animal Society or Trout Unlimited. A tribute for Peter can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-warnecke