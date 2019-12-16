|
|
KINGSTON- Philip Marx Eberlein, 49, of Warren Street, Kingston, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.He was born Nov. 17, 1970 in Omaha, Neb.A local entrepreneur, Philip was the owner and founder of Catskill Mercantile and also worked previously in the marketing office for the Best Western of Kingston.Surviving is his mother, Gail K. (Marx) Eberlein of Scotsdale, Ariz.; a brother, Chad Eberlein of Omaha, Neb.; and nephew and nieces, Jacob Eberlein - U.S. Army, Monique Morgan, and Mia Eberlein. He is also survived by his partner, Timothy Lempke, and his father, Daniel Eberlein. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Fr. Sean O'Brien, O.F.M. will officiate. Following the memorial service; Philip's cremated remains will be returned to the Midwest to his final resting place with family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-marx-eberlein
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019