Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary's Cemetery
Philip McGowan


1922 - 2019
Philip McGowan Obituary
NAPANOCH- Philip McGowan, 97, of Napanoch and also of West Palm Beach, Fla., died peacefully Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.Born May 21, 1922 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Michael and Marie (Nugent) McGowan. Phil served our country in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during World War II. After his service, he returned home and worked in Corrections at the Eastern Correctional Facility in Napanoch, ultimately retiring as the Assistant Deputy of Security. Active in the community; Phil was a member of the Kerhonkson Post 8959 and a former member of the Kerhonkson Fire Department and Union Hose in Kingston. He also enjoyed skiing, golfing and fishing and had a great dry sense of humor. Surviving is his wife, Dorothy McGowan; his sisters, Audrey Haber, Elizabeth Huth, and Marguerite Primo; and his brother, Michael McGowan and his wife Jan. Nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews also survive. A sister, Jacqueline Ball, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment Friday 12 p.m. in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y., 12550 or the . http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-mcgowan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 16, 2019
