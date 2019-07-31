|
|
Phillip P. Siggia ST. REMY- Phillip P. Siggia, 93, of Saint Remy passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at home in the care of his family and friends. Born April 20, 1926 in Bronx, New York he was the son of the late Sebastian Sigga and Angelina Romano. At age 18, Phil was drafted into the United States Army where he served as a rifleman in the European Theater. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked as an apprentice to an electrician before beginning his 35 year career with IBM. In 1955, he met his futue wife, Florence Reinhard at the Rifton Inn. They were married on April 14, 1956 at Saint Peter’s Church in Kingston where they were life-long members. Together they built a home in Saint Remy in 1958 where they lived happily for 62 years. In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, he enjoyed cooking and taking classes at the CIA. He loved his pets and was a life member of both the Morgan Hill Gun Club and National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 1298. Phil was predeceased by his wife Florence Siggia, his brother Sid Siggia and his son-in-law Edward Stockhofer. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Julie Stockhofer of Tillson and Kathleen Laing (George) of Albany; his four grandchildren, Danielle A. Stockhofer, Mark Stockhofer, Alexander Laing and Lucas Lang. Phil will be remembered as a kind and loving father and grandfather. The family would like to thank his loving caregivers who made it possible for him to stay in the comfort of his home. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Hudson Valley for providing excellent care and support during his final months of life. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Cemetery, Kingston.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 1, 2019