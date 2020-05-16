Phyllis A. VanWagenen
1940 - 2020
MARBLETOWN- Phyllis A. VanWagenen, 80, of VanWagenen Lane died May 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Born Jan. 8, 1940 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late George M. and Edna (McElrath) Kotrady. Phyllis was a mother of seven children and after her children were grown she worked as a clerk at D-D's Pharmacy, Bongartz Pharmacy, and as a home health aide for many local families. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Kenneth VanWagenen whom she married on Nov. 20, 1958; her children, Lori Cozzolino (Vinnie), Wendy Massa, Brion VanWagenen, Randy VanWagenen (Michelle Osterhoudt), Sheri Rosario (Richard), Stephani VanWagenen (Steve Owens), Daniel VanWagenen;her siblings, Irving Kotrady, George Kotrady, Sandra MacCreery, Teri Quarantino; and grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony, and Kira Cozzolino, Kristina and T.J. Massa, Auroradawn and Rebecca Rosario, and Kendall and Riley Owens. Three great-grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, also survive. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Eric VanWagenen, and her sister, Roselyn Carle. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Funeral service and burial at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge will be private. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Saint John Episcopal Church, Angel Food East or Rondout Valley Food Pantry.

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
