Phyllis C. (Zmyewski) Kaiser KINGSTON- Phyllis C. Kaiser, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, March 28, 2019, at Sunnyview Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. Born in Niskayuna, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Julius and Wanda (Horton) Zmyewski and a 1962 graduate of the former Draper High School. For more than 30 years, Phyllis worked in the healthcare industry prior to her retirement from United Health Care. Known well for her incredibly organized nature and her talent for homemaking and gardening, she was an avid cook and baker, famous for her banana cream pie. Fiercely devoted to her family, friends and pets, Phyllis especially loved her grandchildren, and spoiled them at every opportunity. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 28 years, Raymond Gary Kaiser; her children, Sherrill Symeon-Chachere of Scotia, and Daniel Symeon of Scotia; her sister and brother, Patricia Redmond of Rotterdam and Peter Zmyewski (Sandy) of Morrisonville, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Brittany Allen, Luke Chachere, and Jessica Chachere; and her stepchildren, Barry Kaiser (Petra) of Kingston, Brett Kaiser(Laura) of Samsonville, and Nicole Sommer (Don) of Samsonville. Phyllis is also survived by six step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Phyllis’s memory. To leave a message of condolence for her family please visit www.bondfu neralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 2, 2019