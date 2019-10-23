|
SAUGERTIES- Phyllis K. Murphy, 75, of Rock Maple Rd. died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her residence. Born Dec. 15, 1943 in Richmond Hill; she was the daughter of the late William and Nellie Kulaski. An area resident since 2003 she previously resided in Amityville, Long Island, where she was employed for many years as a secretary at the State University of New York in Farmingdale. Survivors include two sons, James Murphy of Saugerties and Daniel Murphy of Long Island; a daughter, Mara Murphy of New Jersey;and her siblings, William Kulaski of Delhi and Rose Marie Graham of New Mexico. Two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, also survive.Her Funeral Service will be held 9 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Friends may call Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-k-murphy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 24, 2019