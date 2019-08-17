Home

Phyllis M. Antonelle

Phyllis M. Antonelle Obituary
Phyllis M. Antonelle HURLEY- Phyllis M. Antonelle, 98, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1920 in New York City the daughter of the late Emanuele and Antoinette (Vallone) Traina, one of six children. Phyllis was married to the late Robert Antonelle. She is survived by her daughter. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at St. Peter’s Church, 93 Wurts St., Kingston. Entombment will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 6 Adams St. #3, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. A tribute for Phyllis can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 18, 2019
