KINGSTON- Phyllis Mary Sonner of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Holy Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. She was 87 years old. The daughter of Kingston Daily Freeman editor and World War I veteran, Eugene "Gene" Cornwell and his wife, Hester Josephine Royston, a gardener and baker. She was preceded in death by her parents in 1949 and 1991, respectively. Her older brother, Mark O'Meara Cornwell, passed in 2001. She loved visiting the casino at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., horseback riding, and racing, the music of Dean Martin and enjoying the occasional Pink Lady with foamed egg. She loved spending time with her children, Tamara Kim Biehle (Keith), Fonda Lee Maggiore (Vinnie), and Frankie Sonner (Vicki). She had six grandchildren, Vincent Maggiore, Toni Boice (Travis) and Shawn Maggiore (Jessica) all children of Fonda; Bryce Biehle the only child of Tamara; Ryan Sonner and Shane Sonner (Yareila) children of Frankie. She is further survived by three great-grandchildren: Trevin and Trace, sons of Toni, and Alaina Jane, daughter of Shawn. Phyllis had one niece, Cheri Rua, through her brother Mark Cornwell. Cheri is married to Henry Rua. Cheri has one son Mark DeCicco. Phyllis brought love and class to all she knew and will be dearly missed. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. A private family inurnment will be in the Spring. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or the , 13 Beech Street Johnson City, N.Y., 13790. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-mary-sonner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020