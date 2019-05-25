|
Phyllis Newman POTOMAC, MARYLAND-Former Kingston resident Phyllis Newman, wife of the late Dr. Harold Newman, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23 in Potomac, Maryland. She was 95. Phyllis is survived by daughters Jinne Welch (John), Karen Falk (Ken), Beth Newman Place (Larry), and Laura Jo Newman. Also by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Sunday, May 26, 4:30 p.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. Donations may be made to Misler Adult Day Center (accessjca.org/misler-center/) or Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org).
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 26, 2019