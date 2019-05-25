Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Newman Obituary
Phyllis Newman POTOMAC, MARYLAND-Former Kingston resident Phyllis Newman, wife of the late Dr. Harold Newman, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23 in Potomac, Maryland. She was 95. Phyllis is survived by daughters Jinne Welch (John), Karen Falk (Ken), Beth Newman Place (Larry), and Laura Jo Newman. Also by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Sunday, May 26, 4:30 p.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. Donations may be made to Misler Adult Day Center (accessjca.org/misler-center/) or Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Maryland. She was 95. Phyllis is survived by daughters Jinne Welch (John), Karen Falk (Ken), Beth Newman Place (Larry), and Laura Jo Newman. Also by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Sunday, May 26, 4:30 p.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. Donations may be made to Misler Adult Day Center (accessjca.org/misler-center/) or Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org).
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.