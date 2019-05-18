|
Phyllis Tischler WOODSTOCK- Phyllis Tischler, age 83, surrendered to a vicious battle with brain cancer at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Dr. Maurice “Buzzy” Tischler; her brother, Sheldon Zelizer and her sister-in-law, Linda; her four children, Dr. Michael Tischler and his wife Jan Tischler, Barbara Tischler Hastie and her husband Scot Hastie, Dr. Matthew Tischler and his fiancé Dr. Alice Dagostino, Dr. Eric Tischler, and his fiancé Kristin Goering; and her seven precious grandchildren, Lauren Tischler, Natalie Tischler, Cassandra Hastie, Aryanna Tischler, GG Tischler, Kylar Tischler, and Cooper Tischler. Phyllis had the deep loving, care of her family, Juanita, Hospice of Hudson Valley and the caring support of nursing staff and doctors at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Phyllis will be remembered for her big heart, talents as a gifted painter and for her devoted love of her family. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 14, 1935. A celebration of her life will be held at the Woodstock Jewish Congregation on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 12 p.m. Rabbi Jonathan Kligler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Hudson Valley Hospice, or Northern Dutchess Hospital in memory of Phyllis Tischler. Interment will follow in the Woodstock Artist Cemetery, Woodstock. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJ MoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 19, 2019