Polly Marcotte
ST. REMY- Melvina Pauline Woodard Marcotte passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at the age of 84 years. She was born in Ludlow, Vt., on March 28, 1936 to Delmer Carl Woodard and Clara Genevieve Pelkey Woodard. She was married to Victor Burton Marcotte, Jr., for 55 years, who passed away in 2009. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Marie Woodard Austin of Goffstown, N.H., and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Marcotte Harris de Sousa of Brentwood, N.H. She graduated from Springfield High School in Vermont, class of 1953. She spent many years in New York state, first Ballston Spa, then St. Remy, and then Kingston, N.Y. She moved back to Vermont in 2015 to be closer to family. Known to everyone as Polly, she loved cooking, gardening, painting, crocheting and knitting, photography, hosting family get togethers, supplying food for community activities, as well as sharing her computer skills for whatever was needed for newsletters, flyers, and posters. She is survived by her son, Larry Marcotte and his wife Susan Long of Claremont, N.H.; brother, Kenny Rock and his wife Drucilla of North Springfield, Vt.; sister, Caroline Woodard Clairmont of Gilmanton, N.H.; brother-in-law, Dan Marcotte and wife Sharon of Wolfeboro, N.H.; sister-in-law, Marylou Purpura and husband Carl of Pooler, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at the St. Remy Reformed Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St Remy Cemetery next to Husband Burt. http://www.lastingmemories.com/polly-marcotte

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
