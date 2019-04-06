Home

Pranee Taylor Obituary
Pranee Taylor ULSTER PARK- Pranee Taylor, 51, of Ulster Park died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Westchester County Medical Center. Born in Thailand, she was the daughter of Bill and Jane Hofbauer of Chino Valley, Ariz. Pranee was employed as a customer service representative with Optum Health Care. She was a very attentive mother to her son Jonathan and enjoyed traveling to the Pennsylvania Amish Country. Surviving in addition to her parents is her son, Jonathan Ryan Taylor of Ulster Park; her brother, Bill Hofbauer of Arizona; and her former husband, Robert Taylor. Many nieces, nephews, and loving friends also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jv leahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and proceed to Montrepose Cemetery for a graveside service.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019
