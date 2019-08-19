Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Pratt Boice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pratt Boice II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pratt Boice II Obituary
Pratt Boice II LAKE KATRINE- Pratt Boice II, 70, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center after a long illness accompanied by his Fiancée Linda Howard; son, Michael; daughter, Cynthia; and brother, James, by his bedside. Born July 4, 1949 in Kingston; he is the son of Richard P. Boice and the late Helen D. (Dahl) Boice. Pratt was the Vice President of the family business, Boices Dairy. He was a classic car and hot rod enthusiast, enjoyed motorcycles and camping. Surviving in addition to his father, Richard P. Boice, are his son, Michael P. Boice; his daughter, Cynthia Salerno and her husband Joseph; his fiancée of 18 years, Linda Howard; brothers, James, Arthur, and Richard Boice; sisters, Helen Sauer and Sally Ward; his former wife, Linda Boice; five grandchildren known as “Moopa” to, Audrina Howard, Alyviah and Mason Green, and “Grandpa Mustache” to Grace and Joey Salerno. Funeral Arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow Mount Marion Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pratt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now