Pratt Boice II LAKE KATRINE- Pratt Boice II, 70, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center after a long illness accompanied by his Fiancée Linda Howard; son, Michael; daughter, Cynthia; and brother, James, by his bedside. Born July 4, 1949 in Kingston; he is the son of Richard P. Boice and the late Helen D. (Dahl) Boice. Pratt was the Vice President of the family business, Boices Dairy. He was a classic car and hot rod enthusiast, enjoyed motorcycles and camping. Surviving in addition to his father, Richard P. Boice, are his son, Michael P. Boice; his daughter, Cynthia Salerno and her husband Joseph; his fiancée of 18 years, Linda Howard; brothers, James, Arthur, and Richard Boice; sisters, Helen Sauer and Sally Ward; his former wife, Linda Boice; five grandchildren known as “Moopa” to, Audrina Howard, Alyviah and Mason Green, and “Grandpa Mustache” to Grace and Joey Salerno. Funeral Arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow Mount Marion Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 20, 2019