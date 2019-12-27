|
|
HURLEY- Priscilla “Sis” Nekos, 89, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by her children at Northern Dutchess Hospital.Sis was born Jan. 3, 1930 in Kingston, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Burton and Sarah (Davis) Haver. She was married to Stephen A. Nekos, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2004. Sis raised her family with love and kindness. When her youngest child entered kindergarten, she went to work as a Teaching Assistant at Marbletown and Rosendale Elementary schools where she taught for over 30 years. She loved working with children. After her retirement she continued to volunteer at the Rosendale Elementary School. Sis was also the long-time dessert baker for the Hurley Mountain Inn and Nekos Luncheonette. She was a member of the Fair Street Reformed Church and Hurley Reformed Church. Sis was an active volunteer until October 2019 at Angel Food East in Kingston where she helped cook for those who are homebound. Sis always enjoyed horseback riding. She also loved motorcycle riding, four wheeling and boating, all of which she actively participated in throughout the summer and early fall of 2019. Above all she loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren. Sis is survived by her six children, Stephanie Ryan (David), Peter Nekos (Nadine), Edward Nekos (Sharlene), Cynthia Nekos-Bugarin (Robert Bugarin), Steven Nekos (Valerie), George Nekos (Renee); her 14 grandchildren: Melissa, Peter, Nicholas, Brooke, Jared, Rachel, Rebecca, Daniel, William, Justin, Jada, Georgie, Jordan, and Joey; and her six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Burton, Aiden, Vivian, and Dominick.In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her brother, William Haver, and her grandson, Burton Peter Nekos.Services and burial in the Hurley Cemetery were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. Donations in Sis’ name can be made to: Angel Food East, P.O. Box 3813, Kingston, N.Y., 12402, Attn: Tricia Fusco (make sure to put Sis in the memo line) or at HYPERLINK http://www.angelfoodeast.org/donate". A tribute for Sis can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/priscilla-nekos
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019