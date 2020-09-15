SAUGERTIES- Rada L. Hartrum, 66, of Ulster Landing Road passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 19, 1954 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis Beadle. Rada was a lifetime area resident. She was formerly employed at Kingston City School District and IBM. Survivors include a daughter, Hope Sinclair of Glenville; five siblings: Laurna Benter of Mt. Marion, Dean Beadle of Florida, Susan Beadle of the Town of Ulster, Tammy Beadle of Town of Ulster, and Lester Beadle of Tivoli; and four grandchildren: Tyler Daniels of Marlboro, Tiffany Daniels of Florida, and Jenna and Jason Ellsworth of Glenville. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Daniels, and her siblings, Cindy DeGroat, and David and Fawn Beadle. Rada's Funeral Service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
of the Hudson Valley, 121 Executive Drive, Suite 100, New Windsor, N.Y., 12553. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Rada's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
