ACCORD- With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Raffaele Di Santo of Accord, N.Y. Raffaele passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was 91 years old. Raffaele was born on Oct. 27, 1928 in the village of Sambuceto in Bomba, Abruzzo, Italy. He was the beloved son of the late Berardo Di Santo and Domenica Di Santo. He is predeceased by his sister, Nicoletta Di Santo, and his brother, Nicola Di Santo. Raffaele is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Carmela Di Santo, and their two sons, Berardo Di Santo and Domenico Di Santo; Domenico’s wife, Maria Graziella Di Santo; her mother, Jacqueline Davi and late husband Giovanni Davi; and her siblings, Vito Davi (and family), Salvatore Davi (and son), Jacqueline Davi, and her companion, Eric Clearwater. Raffaele is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Carmelina Rega, and her husband Claude Rega, Jacqueline Di Santo, Gabriella Di Santo, and her companion Cameron Meyer, and Alexandra Di Santo. Raffaele adored his beautiful great-grandchildren, Mason Clearwater, Cassano Rega, Luca Rega, and a great-granddaughter to arrive in the fall. Raffaele is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Raffaele served as an infantryman in the Alpini unit of the Italian army from 1950 to 1952. Raffaele arrived in the U.S. on Feb. 3, 1966. He settled in Yonkers, N.Y., before fulfilling his American dream and skillfully building his stone home by hand, overlooking his lake, vineyard, and farm in Accord, N.Y. Raffaele was a hard-working member of the Laborers International Union of North America, local 235, for over 50 years. Raffaele lived a full life surrounded by his family, building a loving foundation and instilling strong values in the lives he touched. Raffaele had a beautiful voice. He loved to sing, play the accordion, and share stories. His passion for farming and making wine continued throughout his life. Raffaele loved to play with his furry best friend, Romeo. Salute, Nonno. Canta con gli angeli. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. at HB Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday the 3rd at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Kerhonkson. Burial will be in Accord Rural Cemetery. To send a personal condolence to Raffaele’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
