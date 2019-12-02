Home

DENTON, TEXAS- Ralph N. Whittaker of Denton, Texas, went home to be with the Lord at 3 p.m. on Monday, the 25th of November.Affectionately known as “Poppy” by his 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Originally born in Kingston, N.Y., he was a man of few words and many talents and tough as nails.He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Whittaker; mother, Georgia Ellsworth Whittaker, both of Kingston, N.Y. as well as a son, Nicholas J. Whittaker, of Kingston, N.Y., and Rose M. Terpening of Lake Katrine, N.Y.Survived by wife, Nancy Whittaker, of Denton, Texas, and children: Susanne and James Rabe of Asheboro, N.C., Joan M. Long of Kingston, N.Y., Ralph N. Whittaker, Jr., of Kingston, N.Y., Barbara E. Whittaker of Kingston, N.Y., Victoria Whittaker of Kingston, N.Y., John and Kelly Whittaker of Kingston, N.Y., Robert and Jennifer Whittaker of East Hartford, Conn., Charlene and Mark McCumber of Kingston, N.Y.,Kimberly Fitzgerald of Kingston, N.Y., Tom and Barbara Martino of Denton, Texas, and Tracy Martino Tompkins of Denton, Texas.Friends and Family may contact Susanne Whittaker Rabe for further details via FACEBOOK.There will be a celebration of life held in Denton, Texas where he has resided for the last 30 years. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-n-whittaker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 3, 2019
