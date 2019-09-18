Home

Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
More Obituaries for Ramona Sauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona R. Sauer


1933 - 2019
Ramona R. Sauer Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Ramona R. Sauer, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter. She was 85 years old.Born Sept. 16, 1933 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Harold “Bo” Robinson and the late Elizabeth Coons Robinson. On May 23, 1959 she married John Sauer who predeceased her on Dec. 26, 1986.A loving mother, grandmother, and wife, she often greeted friends as she mowed the lawn in her blue windbreaker. She was a former member of St. Paul’s Church in West Camp and of the Saugerties Dutch Reformed Church where she sang in the choir and played piano. Formerly she worked at Kingston Hospital as a registered nurse.Survivors include four children, Lecia Siebeking and her husband Steven, Adam and his wife Mary, Darrin and his wife Mary, and Tricia Manfro and her husband Anson all of Saugerties; eight grandchildren, Kara, Bradley, Melanie, Caitlyn, Rebecca, James, Frederick, and Addison; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Ella and Brandy.Ramona’s family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Main Street Chapel, Saugerties, N.Y. Please offer your condolences for Ramona and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ramona-r-sauer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 19, 2019
