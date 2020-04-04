|
SAUGERTIES- Randall K. "Randy" Adels, 58, of Mountain View Ave. died Saturday, March 28, 2020, on Old Kings Highway. Randy was a truck driver employed by Hudson River Bulk in Catskill. He had a passion for everything with wheels. He was a bike rider, 4 wheeler, a mechanic and body man; he was a car artist and enthusiast. If it rolled he was on it. Born Jan. 2, 1962 in Middletown, N.Y., he was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Adels, and his brother, Carl Bruce Adels. He is survived by three brothers and their spouses: Alan and Linda Adels of Kingston, Roger and Robbin Adels of Beaverton, Ore., and Timothy and Tammy Adels of Winder, Ga. As well as three step children: Michelle Buonfiglio, Jackie (Buonfiglio) Meyer, Michael Buonfiglio; and three cherished step grandchildren. Due to the covid-19 and government mandates his funeral service will be held privately. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Randy’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/randall-k-adels
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020