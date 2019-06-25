|
|
Randolph A. Brewster KINGSTON- Randolph A. Brewster, 65, of Kingston, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mardigras, St. Pauls St. George, Grenada, he was the son of the late Ralph and Claire Lewis Brewster. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War. He exceeded in his education as a software engineer and attained a PhD in Computer Science. He had the opportunity of working with IBM for over 35 years as an Advisory Engineer and received 15 Eminence and Excellence Awards of recognition of his advanced technical skills. He also enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, which included carpentry and automotive restoration. Throughout the years he constructed, redesigned, and renovated multiple properties for himself, family, and friends. Overall, his passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Randy is survived by the mother of his children and caregiver, Urice Brewster-Roberts; his children, Yolanda Brewster (Dean Clarke), Jaqueline Mahabir (Allan), Princess Brewster, Randy Brewster, Jr., Rannisha Hagley (Rojay Blake) of Kingston, Rennae Langaigne (Bill) of Grenada, West Indies; beloved cousin, Carol Lewis of Bronx, N.Y.; three sisters, Val Brewster and Caroline Edwards, both of Grenada, West Indies, Maureen McMillan of Brooklyn N.Y.; and three brothers, Ted Brewster, Oneale Edwards, and Reminston Brathwaite, of Brooklyn, N.Y. His grandchildren, Seon and Seonna Clarke, Felix Brewster, Nadyra, Nadia, and Namiyah Mahabir, Demari and Kellecia Green, Rojay Blake, Jr., Semora, Semiah, Serena, and Simone Langaigne; his extended family, Chrystal Hoskins, Nyaja, Aliyah, Ayana Brodhead and Xander Taylor; niece, Monique Brewster; best friends, Toso Hatzioanidis and Georgia Danalis; longtime friend and colleague, Ganesan Narayanasamy; longtime friend, Frank Perez; his I.B.M. colleagues; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. Randy was predeceased by his daughter, Charlyne Brewster; his sister, Margaret Brewster-George; and his brother, Raul Brewster. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue. The funeral procession will form following visitation and proceed to Immaculate Conception Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 at the Thomas Montera Funeral Home, 1848 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, N.Y., followed by the burial service at St. Raymond’s Cemetery, 2600 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, N.Y. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Randy’s name to The by visiting www.kidney.org or the by visiting . Online condolences may be left for Randolph’s family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019