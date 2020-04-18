|
|
KINGSTON- Randy B. "Skinny" Elliott, 65, a lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie after a brief illness. Randy was born April 27, 1954 to the late Donald H. Elliott and Dorothy (Moehlich) Albright. Randy worked at Mike's Scrap Yard as a teenager and then for Leaseway and was a member of Teamsters Local 445 until he became disabled. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars, Star Trek, Gunsmoke, and other westerns. He always enjoyed tossing back a few beers, laughing and sharing stories of past adventures with good friends such as John Bence. Randy is survived by his daughters, Christine Elliott and her partner Gary Ribsamen, Tracy Vanderbeck and her husband Gary; granddaughter, Kaley Vanderbeck; former wife, Patricia Elliott; loving brother, Wayne "Skip" Elliott (Dolores); and other siblings, Edward "Bucky" Albright, Terri "Sissy" Albright, and Lori Bevilacqua. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial gathering for Randy will be held in the future. http://www.lastingmemories.com/randy-b-elliott
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020