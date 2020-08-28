1/1
SAUGERTIES- Ray Oppenheim, 96, formerly of Town of Ulster, passed peacefully at Ivy Lodge in Saugerties on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born in New York City on Oct. 6, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Harry Berger and Anna (Stein) Berger. Following the death of her mother at age 6, Ray, the youngest of her six siblings, spent 1929-1940 in the care of the Hebrew Orphan Asylum. Ray attended Wadleigh High School and often reminded the family that she scored 100% on the biology Regents exam. She then attended courses at City College. She worked at a variety of jobs starting with Makewell Hats in 1941, followed by various administrative assistant positions mostly in advertising and real estate firms. Ray married Albert Aron Oppenheim on March 14, 1948. She continued to work, taking a break only to raise her children, until her eventual retirement in 1985. Ray was a colon cancer survivor. Facing a grim prognosis in 1980, she underwent three operations, radiation therapy, and five years of chemotherapy. Following the completion of her treatment and Albert's retirement, the couple relocated to Kingston, N.Y., in order to be close to her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. During retirement years Ray enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, being a homeowner for the first time, participating in the Jewish community and making visitations to the local nursing home. Ray was known for her outgoing personality and cheerfulness. She was always bursting into song. She loved travel, music, poetry, theatre, and animals, particularly cats. Ray was a member of Congregation and Sisterhood Ahavath Israel and a life member of Hadassah. Ray was predeceased by Albert, her loving husband of almost 70 years, as well as all of her siblings: sisters Rose Berger, Molly Fruchtman, Celia Groveman; brothers, Jack Berger and Heshey Berger; and half brother, Solomon Berger. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Joel) Mandelbaum of Kingston, N.Y.; son, David (Felice) Oppenheim of Erie, Pa.; grandchildren, Hanna Mandelbaum, Max Mandelbaum, Elana Oppenheim, Ethan Oppenheim, Evan Oppenheim, Eliza Oppenheim; and great-grandchildren, Avi and Mira Fox-Mandelbaum. Burial was on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Mount Ararat Cemetery on Long Island, with a graveside service conducted by Rabbi Zoe Zak. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the Ulster County SPCA, www.ucspca.org, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ray-oppenheim

