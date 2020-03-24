|
WEST SHOKAN- Raymond Earl Baker, 66, of West Shokan, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at his residence. Ray was born on Aug. 10, 1953 in Kingston, and was thes on of the late Earl “Bucky” and Rita Baker. Ray was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He grew up in West Hurley and graduated from Onteora High School. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 825 for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. He was a lover of nature and at his happiest outdoors. Ray will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Ray is survived by his daughter, Angelina Baker, six siblings: Billy Baker, Diane Baker, Rita Kosonen, Kathy King, Rudie Baker, and Michele Baker; his best friend, Kirk Klein; and seven nieces and nephews: Jasmine Wood, Lauren Kosonen, Belinda Baker, Kaitlyn King, Halle King, Wyatt Baker, and Acarya Baker. He is predeceased by three brothers, Johnny, Earl, and Tommy Baker. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the family is postponing the celebration of Ray’s life until such time and date when it is safe to gather and remember Ray’s life as a community of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave. Ray’s cremation will take place privately at Wiltwyck Cemetery. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-earl-baker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020