WEST SHOKAN-Raymond Earl Baker, 66, of West Shokan, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at his residence. Ray was born on Aug. 10, 1953 in Kingston, the son of the late Earl “Bucky” and Rita Baker. Ray was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He grew up in West Hurley and graduated from Onteora High School. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 825 for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. He was a lover of nature and at his happiest outdoors. Ray will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Ray is survived by his daughter, Angelina Baker, six siblings: Billy Baker, Diane Baker, Rita Kosonen, Kathy King, Rudie Baker, and Michele Baker, his best friend, Kirk Kleine, and seven nieces and nephews: Jasmine Wood, Lauren Kosonen, Belinda Baker, Kaitlyn King, Halle King, Wyatt Baker, and Acarya Baker. He is predeceased by three brothers, Johnny, Earl, and Tommy Baker. The Memorial Gathering and a time to remember Ray will be held on Saturday June 27th, at his home on 3587 State Route 28A, West Shokan, N.Y. starting at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-earl-baker-1
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.