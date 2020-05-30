SAWKILL-Raymond J. Galvin of Sawkill passed away on May 29, 2020. Raymond was born in Kingston, N.Y. on March 29, 1933 to the late John Galvin and Marion Kearney. He was the husband of the late Jean Acker and is survived by two sons, Brian Galvin of Sawkill and Michael Galvin and his wife Rene of Clayton, N.C. Ray is survived by four grandsons, Brian Jr., Austin, Zachery and Wesley. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Ennis of Sawkill and numerous nieces and nephews. Raymond served proudly in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kula Gulf. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked at IBM for 37 years until his retirement. He served as Chief of the Sawkill Police Department until it was disbanded as well as the Court Officer for the Town of Kingston for 50 years. Raymond was a member of the Sawkill Fire Department for 47 years and also served on the Board of Commissioners. A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Galvin family by visiting www.lasherfh.com - http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-j-galvin
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.