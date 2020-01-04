|
SHOKAN- Raymond Hjalmar Carlson, Sr., 82, of Shokan, N.Y., died on Jan. 3, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Kingston, N.Y.Born in Bronx, N.Y.; he was the son of Axel Hjalmar Ragnar and Olga (Lind) Carlson.Raymond was employed as an Industrial Arts Teacher for the Onteora Consolidated School District until his retirement in 1995. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1955-1958 and was a member of the American Legion Post # 1627 Shokan, N.Y. Raymond was active in the Boys Scouts of America having served as a Scout Master for Troop 90 in Yorktown, N.Y. He was a member of the Olivebridge United Methodist Church and an active member with the Olive Senior Citizens.Raymond is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Marie (Hayes) Carlson whom he married in 1957 in Ardsley, N.Y.; their four sons, Raymond H. Jr. and his wife Mary Anne of Glendale, Wis., Robert J. and his wife Sandra of Mohegan Lake, N.Y., Randolph K. and his Wife Terrie of Clancey, Mont., Reginald A.R. and his wife Donna of Kendall Park, N.J.; his sister, Ingrid Kienitz; two brothers, Peter and Kenneth Carlson; 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.A memorial gathering in Raymond’s honor will be announced at a later date.The Carlson family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Raymond’s honor to the American Legion Post 1627, P.O. Box 286 Shokan, N.Y. 12481.Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y., is honored to serve the Carlson family.Condolences, tributes and photos of Raymond may be left for the Carlson family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-hjalmar-carlson-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 5, 2020