Raymond J. Steiner SAUGERTIES- (May 1, 1933-March 5, 2019) died from the flu and pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Cornelia Seckel; his daughter, Barbara Jonason; three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral. He donated his body to Albany Medical Center. Raymond, an essayist, poet, painter, and author, was an art critic/reviewer for ART TIMES/ arttimesjournal, a literary journal he and Cornelia founded in 1984 and for which he served as Editor. In addition to hundreds of essays, reviews, and critiques, he authored several books including The Art Students League of New York: A History and a novel The Mountain. His works have been translated into German, French, Italian, Czech, and Chinese. Landscape painting was an avocation of his for many years and his work was included in numerous group and solo shows in N.Y.C. and the Hudson Valley. He was a member of the American Society of Aesthetics, Artist Fellowship, Inc., the Salmagundi Club, and the International Association of Art Critics. Donations in his honor may be made to the Woodstock School of Art and the Woodstock Jewish Congregation. He always had a good joke for whoever would listen.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019