|
|
Raymond James Haberski WOODSTOCK- Mr. Raymond James Haberski (affectionately known as “Grampsy” to his grandchildren), of Woodstock, N.Y., born Feb. 25, 1945 in Queens, N.Y., to Marjorie Haberski and Raymond E. Haberski, passed away at age 74 on March 31, 2019 at his home with his children caring for him. He completed a graduate degree in education administration from Hofstra University and bachelor’s degree in political science from Hunter College, in New York City. He began his professional career at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Harlem before moving to Commack Elementary School in Long Island. He spent almost a decade in Long Island raising three children with his wife Alice before taking the job as principal of Woodstock Elementary School in upstate New York in 1979. Ray also served as principal of West Hurley Elementary School and as Director for Elementary Education and Testing for the Onteora School District. In 2000, he began a second full career as an adjunct professor at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., teaching courses on classroom management to thousands of students over the 18 years he was there. Ray was the beloved husband of Alice E. Haberski, a woman he loved as much as anything in this world. He is survived by his children who adored and admired him, Raymond J. Haberski, Jr., Alicia Haberski Sprow, and Victoria Beth Haberski; as well as by his brother, Donald Haberski. His three grandchildren, Lucas and Alice Sprow and Devon Kroupa-Haberski loved their Grampsy very much. Ray had a passion for hiking which led not only to his lifelong summiting of mountains throughout New York State, but spelunking in the Ice Caves of the Shawangunks and walking the coast of Grand Manan Island. He served as a teacher and usher for St. John’s Parish in Woodstock. He was the president of the board for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County, and a decade-long volunteer at Mohonk Preserve. Friends will be received Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock, 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Church, Holly Hills Drive. Burial will be in Woodstock Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 2, 2019