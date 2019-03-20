|
|
Raymond L. Rizzo Lake Katrine- Raymond L. Rizzo, 76, of Brigham Lane, Lake Katrine, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center. Born March 26, 1942 in the Bronx; he is the son of the late Alfonso and Jennie (Caruana) Rizzo. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the owner of the Quality Printing. Ray was a great father and husband. He was a musician, guitarist, vocalist and formed the band Ray Rizzo and the Interludes. He also enjoyed traveling to casinos. Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Ann (Sperdini) Rizzo; his children, Damian and Raianna Rizzo; brothers, Robert and John Rizzo; a dear friend, Paul Kesick; and canine companions, Cinnamon and Willie. He is predeceased by his sister, Geraldine DeCamillo. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers maybe made in the form of contributions to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Ill.,60611.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 21, 2019