Raymond T. Schabot III Obituary
KINGSTON- Raymond T. Schabot, III, 52, of Hoffman Street, Kingston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Jan. 25, 1967 in Cornwall, N.Y.; he is the daughter of Rita V. Geary Schabot and the late Raymond T. Schabot, Jr. Raymond graduated from Kingston High School and Siena College. He was member of the Knights of Columbus Kingston Council 275 where he was a 3rd and 4th degree Knight. Currently he was a Grand Knight, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Color Guard. He was a volunteer at People Place and past member of the Army Reserves. Ray worked in finance management and currently was employed by Earl B. Feiden's. He always had an open door for those in need, was an avid outdoorsman and a man of deep faith. In addition to his mother, Rita V. Geary Schabot, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Schabot of Miami, Fla., and Nicole Schabot of Washington, D.C.; his siblings, Christine Hein and her husband Michael, Michael Schabot (Lynn Radel), and Lisa Cooper and her husband Steve; his nephews, Mickey Hein and Thomas Cooper; and his niece, Lauren Earley. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond T. Schabot, Jr., and a nephew, James Henry Earley. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Kingston Council 275 Knights of Columbus will have a prayer service at 6 p.m. on Thursday. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday at Saint Peter's Church. Inurnment will follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to People's Place, 17 Saint James Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, in Ray's Memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-t-schabot-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 10, 2019
