KINGSTON- Raymond "Boopy" Warman, 86, of Kingston passed away March 2, 2020. Born Jan. 31, 1934 in Poughkeepsie; he was a son of the late Raymond G. Sr. and Josephine (Mikolajewski) Warman. Raymond graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, serving two tours in Korea for the U.S. Air Force, attended Columbia Greene Community College was Superintendent of Public Works for the Village of Rhinebeck. “Boopy” was blessed by having his family and loved ones with him until the end. He will be remembered for his passion of children and was adored by them all. His affection and love for all children related or not, led him to driving a school bus following retirement. Surviving is the love of his life of over 60 years, Anne Marie (Coleman) Warman; his children, Martin and his wife Grace, Kevin and his wife Sue, Sean and his wife Petra; his grandchildren, Tucker, Mitchell, Michael, and Megan Warman; and his sister, Linda Schroder. Brothers, John and Ronald Warman, and sister, Gail Bloomer, all died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, Kingston or Becky’s House c/o St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation Albany, [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-warman-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2020