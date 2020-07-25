MT. TREMPER- Rebecca E. Lane, 73, of Lower Winne Road gained her angel wings on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1946 in Kingston; daughter of the late Gordon and Helen Shultis Miller Rebecca was an amazing mother who loved her family more than anything in the world, and absolutely cherished her grandchildren. She was an outstanding cook, enjoyed reading a good book, and doing puzzles. Surviving are: her son, Gordon (Jennifer) Winne; three daughters: Brenda Lane, Tammy (Charles) Stuart, and Amber (Fred) Patteerson, III; a brother, Raymond Nichols; and sisters, Gail Alexander and SueEllen Elmendorf. 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her former husband Roger L. Winne, Sr., and brother, Gordon Miller. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later time. Burial will be held privately. You may share a condolence or a special memory on Becky’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia http://www.lastingmemories.com/rebecca-e-lane