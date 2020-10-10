1/1
Regina Charlotte Robbins
RHINEBECK- Regina Charlotte Robbins, age 93, of the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y., passed away on July 27, 2020 at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born to Calvin Theodore and Elsie Backholm Johnson on March 22, 1927 in Gardner, Mass. Regina was married to Floyd Arthur Robbins, Jr. On June 9, 1951 and moved with her family to West Hurley, N.Y., in 1961. In West Hurley, Regina was active in the PTA’s of West Hurley Elementary and Onteora Central High schools. She and husband Floyd were instrumental In many successful “West Hurley Library Fairs” in the 1960’s; while she continued working as a Registered Nurse at Kingston and Benedictine Hospitals. Regina retired in 1983 and moved to Moundsville, W.Va., to be near her daughter Deborah. In her retirement, she was active in local civic and garden associations and in the lives of her grandchildren. She returned to the Kingston area in February 2020. Regina was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Floyd; and brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Rosalind Johnson. Regina will be lovingly missed by her son Bradley Robbins of Ruby, N.Y. and his partner Patricia Kerr; Bradley’s children, Kristen Robbins, Mindy Robbins, Cory Robbins and Travis Robbins; as well as her daughter, Debbie Tsacrios of Boiceville, N.Y. and her children Daria Gere, Puri Gere, Arunditi Xantus, Lila Saint-Buzon, Rosa Tsacrios, and Nika Tsacrios. Regina will be especially missed by her nine great-grandchildren. Condolences and memories can be shared on Regina’s online memorial page. www.forevermissed.com/regina-robbins http://www.lastingmemories.com/regina-charlotte-robbins

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
