|
|
Regina D. Tisch-Duffy PHOENICIA- Regina D. Tisch-Duffy, “Jeanie”, “Tischie” 77, of Phoenicia, formerly of Kingston died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 8, 1941 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Cullen) Bunt. A graduate of the Kingston High School class of 1959. Employed by Hercules Powder Company until her retirement in 1994. Many years ago, she was employed by the Hi-Lo Department Store in Port Ewen. After retirement, Regina sewed at her daughter’s shop Threads of Time. She also worked as a monitor at the Kingston High School. In her younger years she played softball in the Olive Athletic Association. Regina enjoyed RVing, she was a collector of dolls,an avid New York Mets fan, was very kind to animals and fed every stray cat or animal that crossed her path. Surviving is her daughter, Kim Tisch-Houska and her husband Douglas; her sons, Randall Duffy and Jarrell “Jerry” Duffy; her sisters, Marjorie Misasi and her husband Frank, and Lenora “Nora” Mancuso, and her friend Faye Clune who called Regina daily and called her a “Firecracker”. Several grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive. Her husbands, Alan F. Tisch and John J. Duffy; brother, George Bunt; and sister, Helen Dingman; and her husband, Vincent Dingman, all died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1 to 4p.m. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Inurnment in the spring in the Tongore cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2019