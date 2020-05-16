PORT EWEN- Reneè M. Hobart, 70, of Riverview, Port Ewen, passed away at home while in the comforting presence of her loving family on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 23, 1949; a daughter of the late Alphonse and Margaret (Weimer) De Simone. Reneè was employed for over 14 years as the executive secretary for St. Peter's School in Rosendale. She enjoyed spending time with her family,her husband and children. She loved laughing with her grandchildren and enjoyed camping and traveling. She valued her catholic faith and the love for family above all. Reneè is survived at home by her husband of 51 years, Richard Hobart; three daughters, Karen (Sean Perry) McCarthy of Accord, Kristine (Doug) DeKoskie of Port Ewen, and Kellie (Gregg) Tyler of Hurley; one son, Richard (fiance Suzie Coddington) of Stone Ridge; three siblings, Richard, Raymond, and Robert DeSimone; and seven grandchildren, Emma and Sophie McCarthy, Ella and Madeline DeKoskie, Jillian Tyler, and Liliana and Lukas Hobart.The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Reneè. A memorial mass followed by inurnment at St. Peter's Cemetery Rosendale will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Renee's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org/donate Send an expression of condolence by visiting Renee's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.