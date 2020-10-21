KINGSTON-Renee Sachs 93, of Kingston and New Paltz, died Oct. 19, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. Born in Brooklyn New York in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rose Epstein. A graduate of Long Island University, with a Master’s degree from New York University, Renee pursued several careers in both education and social work, in addition to raising a family and being an active participant in community life in Kingston. Renee was a long-time member of and an active participant in the Congregation Emmanuel of the Hudson Valley in Kingston. Renee and her close friend Gloria Plasker were founding members of the Kingston chapter of the League of Women Voters, and she ultimately served as President of the League for a term. She was recognized for her decades’ long commitment to the League and its many programs to encourage participation in local government. Renee was a great cook. Friends and family enjoyed many great meals, happy times, and stimulating conversation at Renee’s table. Always an avid reader and a patron of the Hudson Valley arts community, Renee participated in many book clubs, and attended many art openings, and theater and musical performances. She had a flair for the written word, and a well-deserved reputation as quite the punster. Renee was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two children, Heather and her husband William Ryan, of Wayland, MA and Russell and his wife, Krissa Sachs of Jacksonville, FL, and a sister, Shirley Levine, of Newton, MA. Renee is also survived by four grandchildren, and their partners: Benjamin Sachs and his wife Jennifer, Juliana Ryan, David Ryan, and his husband Vignessh, and Kenzie Sachs. Additionally, Renee is survived by her stepdaughter Laura Steibel Sessions, and her husband David Sessions, and her step-grandson Derek Sessions. In addition to her parents, Renee is predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Jeremiah Sachs and her second husband Victor Steibel. A private graveside service was held at Montrepose Cemetery, with Rabbi Yael Romer from Congregation Emanuel, officiating. In lieu of flowers, and in light of these difficult times when so many are struggling, please consider making a donation to a local food bank or homeless shelter in Renee’s memory. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Renee with the arrangements. Online condolences maybe left for the family of Renee by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/renee-sachs