Rhoda Schatzel
RUBY- Rhoda Schatzel, 86, of Ruby died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 13, 1934; she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Wagner) Osterhoudt. Rhoda was was employed as a key punch operator for Ulster County Information Services. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Surviving are her children, Mary Jane Hockensmith and her husband Dennis, Rhoda Marie Schatzel-Svesson and Thadeus (Ted) Schatzel (Kim Bahl); her sister, Joan Coles and her husband Allan; grandchildren, James Michael Keating, Jason Paul Keating, Ericka Schatzel Svesson, Jennifer Schatzel, William Hockensmith, Jason Eric Hockensmith, Joshua Bahl, and Adam Bahl. Eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter also survive. Her husband Thaddeus Schatzel died in 1997. Her sisters, Beverly Scheffel, and Marilyn Felton, also died previously. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rhoda-schatzel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
