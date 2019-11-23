Home

WEST HURLEY- Richard "Rim" I. Matthews 86, of Stone Road, West Hurley, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home.Born Feb. 17, 1933 in Kingston; he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Davis) Matthews. Richard is survived by his wife, Wilma L. (Raynes) Matthews; his son, George Matthews; brother, Hubert Matthews; nephews, Gary Matthews (Lisa), Brad Matthews (Lissa), and Kurt Matthews (Beth); as well as a niece, Danielle Hopkins (Bill). In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robert Matthews. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will take place at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ricbhard-i-matthews
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019
