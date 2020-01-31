|
|
KINGSTON- Richard A. Nicoletti, 74, of Kingston died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born Aug. 22, 1945 in Stamford, N.Y., he was a son of the late Frank and Vera (Castrone) Nicoletti. At the time of his mother’s death, Richard, his sister, Nancy and their late brother Anthony were raised by their Aunt Anne “Ziz” Nicoletti. He served in the Army Reserve from 1967 to 1973, was employed for 19 years at Western Printing and then for 18 years at IBM in Fishkill, Kingston, and Poughkeepsie. Richie was a social member of the Ruby Rod and Gun Club, was an avid New York Giants fan, and enjoyed watching the Yankees. Some of his favorite pastimes were gardening his vegetables and herbs, feeding and watching the birds, and taking photos. Camping trips, day trips, and picnics at North Lake were always a favorite time for Richie as was cheering for his grandsons at all their sporting events. He loved having a large Italian family and enjoyed family gatherings. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Linda (Briody) Nicoletti; his daughters, Laura Swanson and her husband Ronald, Lisa Caslin and her husband Thomas; his beloved grandchildren, Tyler Swanson, Christopher Swanson, and Connor Caslin; his sister, Nancy Mueller and her husband Dr. Joseph Mueller; his sister-in-law, Diane Nicoletti; his brother-in-law, Robert Briody and his wife Leslie; his aunts, Annette Ourakian and Dolores Doyle. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins, also survive. His brother Anthony Nicoletti died Jan. 21, 2016. Brothers-in-law, Frank Briody and his wife Mary Ann and Alfred Briody Jr. also predeceased him. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice Music Therapy, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or online at hvhospice.org/donate-now or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-a-nicoletti
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020