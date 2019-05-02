|
Richard Abramshe ESOPUS- Richard Abramshe, 79, of Swartekill Road, Esopus, passed away on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, at The Center in New Paltz, following a brief Illness. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on December 21, 1939; the son of the late George and Mary (Golya) Abramshe. He was a graduate of Dobbs Ferry High School, class of 1958. Richard was employed by Northern Westchester Putnam BOCES for 10 years and previously for Chase Manhattan Bank for 25 years. Richard loved to talk, tell jokes and make people laugh, and as he once said himself, “I am always at a loss to know how much to believe of my own stories”. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilou (Losee) Abramshe; three sons, Richard (Teresa) Abramshe of Esopus, N.Y., George (Diana) Abramshe of Wallkill, and Louis, and his companion June, Abramshe of Bethlehem, Pa.; one daughter, Marilee Abramshe of Wallkill; one sister, Arlene (Peter) Cassidy of Montrose, Colo.; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Abramshe of Esopus and Kathryn (Matthew) Murray of Hyde Park, N.Y. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Richard. Cremation was held at Wiltwyck Crematory. The memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 1055 Broadway, Esopus. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Newburgh. To send an expression of condolence, visit Richard’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 5, 2019