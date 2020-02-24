|
|
TOWN OF ULSTER-Richard Beesmer, 87, of Lawrenceville Street Town of Ulster died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born May 25, 1932 in West Hurley, N.Y, he was the son of the late Henry Nelson and Naomi (Baker) Beesmer. Richard served in National Guard. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Hurley Sand and Gravel. Surviving is his wife Arlene L. (Gedney) Beesmer; his sons, Richard Beesmer and his wife Donna, Donald Beesmer and his wife Sara; his daughter, Bonnie Ann Deathrage; step-children, Jeanine M. Moraca and Gerald Smith; his sisters, Marion, Mattie, Dolores, Judy, and Marlene; and his brothers, Freddie, Billy, Gary, and Kenny. Seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. Richard's brothers, George, Hank, Glen, Jimmy, Roger and Donald all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-beesmer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020