WAUKESHA, WIS.- Richard was blessed to die with his family surrounding him at home early Sunday morning at the age of 81.He was born to Robert and Ada Busteed.Survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Shawn, Doug, and Pat (Kerri) Busteed; and Papa to two grandchildren, Anna and Nathan Busteed who were the light of his life.Richard was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Bob and Philip.Immediate family will celebrate the life of their husband, brother, father, and grandfather in a private dinner.Please do not send flowers or gifts. Any well intentions should be used to buy yourself a nice meal and have a drink in memory of Richard.Richard will remain in our memories and our hearts as he watches over us from above. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-c-busteed
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 9, 2019